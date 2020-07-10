Analysts Anticipate HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). HEXO posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HEXO shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.30 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Desjardins downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of HEXO by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 443,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HEXO by 546.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in HEXO by 387.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 139,120 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 3,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,396,500 shares during the period.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. HEXO has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

