Analysts Anticipate Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. Virgin Galactic reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 12,330,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $185,566,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,445 shares in the company, valued at $690,468.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $239,261 and sold 34,280,000 shares valued at $516,012,500.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,392,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $42.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

