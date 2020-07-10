Analysts Expect Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Achieve Life Sciences.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

ACHV stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Achieve Life Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.10% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.