Analysts Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Biomerica posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 51.37% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRA. B. Riley increased their price objective on Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

BMRA opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 million, a P/E ratio of -30.63 and a beta of -0.84. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

In other Biomerica news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $151,657. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biomerica by 145.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

