Analysts Expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Plug Power reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 169.08% and a negative net margin of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.89.

Plug Power stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.26. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In related news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 115,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $493,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,522.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,620,042 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,507 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $38,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $43,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

