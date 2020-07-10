Antero Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 9,213 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 130% compared to the typical volume of 4,005 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Antero Resources by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 45,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AR stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.72. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

