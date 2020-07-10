Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,767,000 after purchasing an additional 103,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 462,740 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after buying an additional 31,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT opened at $63.49 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

