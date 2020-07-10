Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Aptiv by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 7,142.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $78.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

