Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aptiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $75.39 on Friday. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.49. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 21.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after acquiring an additional 36,157 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aptiv by 3.8% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

