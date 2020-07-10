AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,968 Shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 319.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,968 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sonos by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 376,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 25,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonos by 339.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 950,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 733,910 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 7.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.90 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Sonos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.43.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sonos Inc has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 35,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $540,749.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,524.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2006 Fund L.P. Kkr sold 13,845,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,996,660 shares of company stock valued at $181,851,911. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

