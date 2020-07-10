Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.93. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $37,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.