Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of -0.64.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,936.98% and a negative return on equity of 461.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Astrotech comprises approximately 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 1.32% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

