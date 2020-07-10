Auckland International Airport (ASX:AIA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.42

Auckland International Airport Limited (ASX:AIA) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.42 and traded as high as $5.45. Auckland International Airport shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 455,779 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is A$7.00. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.53, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile (ASX:AIA)

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

