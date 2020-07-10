Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.81

Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as low as $4.45. Aurizon shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 6,712,797 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 14.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$4.81.

About Aurizon (ASX:AZJ)

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated heavy haul freight railway operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

