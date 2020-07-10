Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,107 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after purchasing an additional 333,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $754,903,000 after purchasing an additional 193,907 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 22.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,054,000 after purchasing an additional 735,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $581,599,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $248.20 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $251.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 181.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.08.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

