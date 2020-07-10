AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $74.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini acquired 1,428,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,997.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 294,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.18% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

