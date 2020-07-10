Axa Acquires 18,100 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Axa grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 218.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Axa owned approximately 0.11% of LGI Homes worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in LGI Homes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush downgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGIH opened at $98.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 14.65. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $103.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

