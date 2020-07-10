Axa Buys New Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Axa bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $27,568,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after purchasing an additional 816,940 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,824,000 after purchasing an additional 665,883 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $928,052.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,065.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,331,911.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 707,631 shares of company stock worth $19,214,568. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BJ opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

