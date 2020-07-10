Axa Purchases New Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Axa purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 61,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CIT Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CIT Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CIT Group by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in CIT Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CIT Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

CIT Group stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($3.26). The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.99 million. CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.