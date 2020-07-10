Axa Reduces Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Axa cut its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.39% of Resources Connection worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RECN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RECN opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $371.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.22. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

RECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.