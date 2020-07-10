AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AZEK. Stephens initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AZEK opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

