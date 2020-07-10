Baader Bank Reiterates “€169.00” Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €169.00 ($189.89) target price from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($174.16) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($196.63) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €135.50 ($152.25).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €165.00 ($185.39) on Wednesday. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €79.35 ($89.16) and a fifty-two week high of €165.40 ($185.84). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 39.54.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.