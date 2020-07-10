Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.40

Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC (LON:BPC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as low as $2.30. Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 7,827,236 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Bahamas Petroleum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 million and a PE ratio of -8.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.40.

About Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The company owns a 100% interest in five exploration licenses. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.