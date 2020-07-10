Barclays Trims Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Target Price to GBX 420

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 780 ($9.60) to GBX 420 ($5.17) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MCRO. Investec lowered shares of Micro Focus International to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 460 ($5.66) to GBX 410 ($5.05) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 630 ($7.75) to GBX 380 ($4.68) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 571.43 ($7.03).

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at GBX 335 ($4.12) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 446.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 637.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of GBX 291 ($3.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,101 ($25.86).

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

