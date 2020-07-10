Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.47

Shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and traded as high as $12.50. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 2,600 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Barings Participation Investors by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Participation Investors during the first quarter worth $474,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 23.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

