Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $156.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $189.79.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.00 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $273,091.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,512.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $45,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 229.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $4,316,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

