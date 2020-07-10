Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.44. Beach Energy shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 8,438,783 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.86.

In other news, insider Matthew Kay acquired 255,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.56 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$396,585.65 ($271,634.00).

Beach Energy Company Profile (ASX:BPT)

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

