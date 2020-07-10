Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.94, but opened at $10.24. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 6,914,141 shares.

The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $16,288,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

