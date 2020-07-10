Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:BLV opened at GBX 121 ($1.49) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 million and a PE ratio of 9.38. Belvoir Lettings has a 1 year low of GBX 86.90 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 187 ($2.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.32.

Belvoir Lettings Company Profile

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

