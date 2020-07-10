Berenberg Bank Boosts RDI Reit (LON:RDI) Price Target to GBX 100

RDI Reit (LON:RDI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of RDI Reit in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RDI Reit from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of RDI Reit to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.98) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RDI Reit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 101.67 ($1.25).

Shares of RDI stock opened at GBX 82 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.65. RDI Reit has a twelve month low of GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 143.22 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $314.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47.

RDI Reit Company Profile

RDI is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (UK-REIT) committed to becoming the UK's leading income focused REIT. The Company's income-led business model and strategic priorities are designed to offer shareholders superior, sustainable and growing income returns, with a target growth in underlying earnings per share of 3%-5% across the medium term.

