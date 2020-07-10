Big 5 Sporting Goods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,071 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 872% compared to the typical volume of 213 call options.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $40.39 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.64. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.74 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 86,606 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 155,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 62,687 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

