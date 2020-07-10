Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $46.23

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.37, but opened at $46.23. Bilibili shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 147,977 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bilibili from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.50 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -67.93 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.33.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $327.02 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

