Billington (LON:BILN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $344.98

Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $344.98 and traded as low as $302.50. Billington shares last traded at $297.00, with a volume of 2,030 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 311.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 344.98.

About Billington (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.