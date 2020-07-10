Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 28.8% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 589,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.63.

BIIB stock opened at $278.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.70.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. Biogen’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.