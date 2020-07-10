BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

Shares of BEAT opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. BioTelemetry has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 34.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BioTelemetry by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.