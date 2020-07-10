BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BNA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.24

BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BNA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.24 and traded as low as $9.27. BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 10,847 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24.

About BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BNA)

BlackRock Income Opportunity Trust, Inc (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-ended management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 75% of its assets in bonds that are investment-grade quality at the time of investment.

