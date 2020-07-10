Bloom Energy’s (BE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 36.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.64.

NYSE BE opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 3.23.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher White sold 22,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $210,483.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,016.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,045.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,755 shares of company stock worth $329,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 420.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 92,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 37,681 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 203.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 468,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

