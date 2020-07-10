Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Breedon Group (LON:BREE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BREE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 85 ($1.05).

Get Breedon Group alerts:

Shares of BREE opened at GBX 81.40 ($1.00) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.70. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 56 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 101.50 ($1.25). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Breedon Group

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.