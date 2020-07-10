Brewin Dolphin’s (BRW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BRW has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 360 ($4.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 305 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brewin Dolphin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 336 ($4.13).

LON:BRW opened at GBX 251 ($3.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Brewin Dolphin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 377.20 ($4.64). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 269.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 292.61. The stock has a market cap of $761.12 million and a PE ratio of 16.09.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

