Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of The Bridgehampton National Bank. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of BDGE stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.12. Bridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen bought 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles I. Massoud bought 1,449 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.04. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDGE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 54.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

