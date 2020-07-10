Brokerages Expect Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) to announce $74.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $78.90 million. Livent reported sales of $114.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $295.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $312.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $339.85 million, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $396.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Livent had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LTHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

LTHM opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $869.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Livent by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Livent by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Livent by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 895,843 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Livent by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,567,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 668,941 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

