Brokerages Expect X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that X Financial (NYSE:XYF) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X Financial’s earnings. X Financial posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X Financial will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for X Financial.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 11.34%.

XYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of XYF stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $127.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. X Financial has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of X Financial in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of X Financial in the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of X Financial by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 83,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of X Financial by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of X Financial in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

