Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.68

Burnham Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:BURCA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.68 and traded as low as $10.04. Burnham shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 3,655 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Burnham from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $32.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th.

About Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA)

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

