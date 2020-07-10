Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $54.61

Cambria Automobiles PLC (LON:CAMB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.61 and traded as low as $50.40. Cambria Automobiles shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 14,859 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 million and a PE ratio of 5.10.

Cambria Automobiles plc operates as a retailer of new and used cars, commercial vehicles, and motorbikes in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Doves, Grange, Dees, Invicta, Motorparks, and Pure Triumph brands. It also provides accident repair facilities for its customers through its accident repair centre in Kent or through sub-contract to other accident repair centers; and supplies parts on behalf of manufacturer brands, as well as to other car dealers, independent traders, and repairers.

