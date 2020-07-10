Canaccord Genuity Lowers Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target to GBX 210

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON:ECEL opened at GBX 177.50 ($2.18) on Wednesday. Eurocell has a one year low of GBX 160 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 280 ($3.45). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 173.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $196.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Profiles and Building Plastics. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

