Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.36

Shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.36 and traded as high as $3.38. Capstone Turbine shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 215,800 shares.

CPST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.20). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 31.77% and a negative return on equity of 128.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 1.32% of Capstone Turbine as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.