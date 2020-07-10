Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,131,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

