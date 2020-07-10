Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Update

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 588,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Carter’s from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Carter’s from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.26. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.14 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 68.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,507,000 after acquiring an additional 678,279 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57,486 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,478,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,192,000 after buying an additional 57,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,365,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,089,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

