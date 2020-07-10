CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Position Lessened by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CDW were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.46.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CDW will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.88.

In other CDW news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

