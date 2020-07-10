CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Short Interest Update

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,400 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 354,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,389,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 176,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 34.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CECE shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

CECE opened at $5.99 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $9.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $216.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

